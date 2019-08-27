  • STV
First aid volunteer adapts CPR skills to save pet dog

STV

Norman Milne, a St Andrew's First Aid volunteer, adapted his CPR skills to treat his pet in Banff.

St Andrew's First Aid: Norman Milne used his skills to save his pet dog.
St Andrew's First Aid: Norman Milne used his skills to save his pet dog. St Andrew's First Aid

A first aid volunteer used his skills to save his "beloved" dog's life after she nearly drowned in a fast-flowing stream.

Norman Milne, a St Andrew's First Aid volunteer, adapted his CPR skills to treat his pet after she stopped breathing following the accident.

Golden Labrador Goldie fell into the water and was swept away by the current while Mr Milne and his family were on holiday at a caravan park in Banff.

Despite being a good swimmer, the dog could not get out of the water due to the steep slippery sides and speed of the flow.

After several rescue attempts his nephew Liam Holder eventually managed to pull Goldie out but she was limp from fatigue and very cold.

Mr Milne got her back to the caravan where he wrapped her up in towels and duvets to warm her up and then noticed she had stopped breathing.

Thinking quickly he closed Goldie's mouth tightly with one hand and with his other hand made a funnel, blew hard into her nose five times and then started chest compressions with Goldie lying on her right side.

Following a couple more breaths and compressions, Mr Milne noticed a flicker of response but had to repeat the procedure a further three times before Goldie fully responded.

Mr Milne, from Dalmellington, Ayrshire, said: "We are all so grateful that Goldie is back home and recovering from her ordeal, it was certainly an unexpected turn for our family trip away.

"Incidents like this just go to show how important it is to be first aid trained and how adaptable the skills are in different situations.

"Knowing exactly what you should do in the case of an emergency, which can happen at any time, can really be the difference between life and death."

Mr Milne shared the story of the incident, which happened in June, to mark International Dog Day on August 26.

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew's First Aid, said: "We are all extremely touched by Norman and Goldie's story and glad that Norman's skills as an expert first aid volunteer enabled him to save the life of his beloved pet."

