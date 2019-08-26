Concern grows for missing man who disappeared over weekend

Ryan Smith, 25, who is going through 'some personal issues', may have travelled to Argyll and Bute.

Missing: Ryan Smith was last seen in Glasgow. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A search has been launched for a missing man after he disappeared over the weekend.

Ryan Smith - who is going through "some personal issues" - may have travelled to Argyll and Bute.

The 25-year-old was last seen driving away from Lintlaw Drive, Glasgow, at around 6.30pm on Saturday in a red Vauxhall Corsa with the registration SB13 YVX.

Mr Smith - who has a tattoo on the right-hand side of his chest - was reported missing after concern was raised for him.

On Monday, Police Scotland said he may have travelled to Dunoon.

'Ryan, if you see this, please get in contact with us or your family to let us know you are okay.' Inspector Derek Kelly

Inspector Derek Kelly said: "We are currently speaking to those who know Ryan and searching to trace his vehicle to try to establish where he has gone to make sure he is safe and well.

"He has been going through some personal issues lately and it is out of character for him to disappear and not be in contact.

"If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact police.

"Ryan, if you see this, please get in contact with us or your family to let us know you are okay."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.