Concern grows for missing man who disappeared over weekend
Ryan Smith, 25, who is going through 'some personal issues', may have travelled to Argyll and Bute.
A search has been launched for a missing man after he disappeared over the weekend.
Ryan Smith - who is going through "some personal issues" - may have travelled to Argyll and Bute.
The 25-year-old was last seen driving away from Lintlaw Drive, Glasgow, at around 6.30pm on Saturday in a red Vauxhall Corsa with the registration SB13 YVX.
Mr Smith - who has a tattoo on the right-hand side of his chest - was reported missing after concern was raised for him.
On Monday, Police Scotland said he may have travelled to Dunoon.
'Ryan, if you see this, please get in contact with us or your family to let us know you are okay.'Inspector Derek Kelly
Inspector Derek Kelly said: "We are currently speaking to those who know Ryan and searching to trace his vehicle to try to establish where he has gone to make sure he is safe and well.
"He has been going through some personal issues lately and it is out of character for him to disappear and not be in contact.
"If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact police.
"Ryan, if you see this, please get in contact with us or your family to let us know you are okay."
