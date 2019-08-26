Handgun pointed at worker during ice-cream shop raid

Police are hunting for an armed robber who took cash from a till at a shop in Alloa.

The armed robbery took place at Orlandi in Alloa. Google 2019

A gun was pointed at a worker during a raid at an ice-cream shop in Alloa.

The woman was behind the counter at Orlandi, in Sunnyside Court, when the armed robber came in around 11.30am on Monday.

He pointed a small black handgun at the woman before making off with money from the till.

Police want to speak with anyone who may have seen a thin man in his 20s wearing a grey hooded top.

Detective inspector Frank Travers said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the shopkeeper and thankfully she was not injured during the robbery.

"We are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and local officers and divisional CID are being supported by specialist resources as part of this inquiry.

"Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Sunnyside Court area prior to 11.30am on Monday morning, or who can help us identify the male responsible should contact police immediately."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.