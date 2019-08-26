Nearly 50,000 pupils at Glasgow schools to get iPads 

A multi-million pound IT contract will see pupils between P6 and S6 receiving their own device.

More than 47,000 children will be given an iPad at schools in Glasgow.

The multi-million pound IT contract will see all pupils between P6 and S6 receiving their own iPad and a shared gadget between five children in nurseries and pupils in P1 to P5.

The rollout, which is aimed to encourage children to embrace the digital age, is the biggest Apple education project in Europe.

New plans will also see stronger networks in schools, including faster broadband speeds, a home wireless network TV and WiFi in every classroom.

Pupils at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary have been getting to grips with their devices since before the summer with a wider rollout now set to begin.

Councillor Chris Cunningham, city convener for education, skills and early years, said: "This is a really exciting time for our schools and an amazing opportunity to digitally enhance the learning and teaching opportunities in our classrooms.

'The rollout includes 47,100 student iPads and an additional 4,900 teacher iPads, which will help free up teachers and boost their control of the learning process, while also improving inclusivity for students in the educational process.' Justene Ewing, vice-president consulting services at CGI

"We've had really positive feedback from the teachers who already have their devices with some brilliant examples of good practice and shared learning across the city.

"We want our children and young people to be equipped with the skills that will make them shine as digital citizens both now and later in their working lives.

"We are aware that 90% of jobs in Scotland involve digital work and so our pupils will be well equipped for the workplace.

"I know that this project will result in raising attainment and achievement in every one of our schools and nurseries.

"This is the biggest Apple education initiative in Europe and I'm delighted that Glasgow is once again leading the way in innovative practices."

