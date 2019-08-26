Third man charged after eight puppies stolen in armed raid

Four robbers broke into a family home before making off with eight XL bulldog puppies in Glasgow.

Stolen: Eight puppies were taken in the raid.

A third man has been charged after eight puppies were stolen during an armed raid on a family home in Glasgow.

Four robbers broke into the house in Barlia Drive, Castlemilk, at 1.30am last Wednesday.

As well as a 29-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, two girls, aged 17 and ten, and a two-year-old boy were inside the house at the time.

Police said the gang smashed up the property before making off with eight XL bulldog pups, worth around £1000 each.

The family's Mercedes parked outside was also vandalised during the raid.

On Monday, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court the same day.

Two men have previously been charged with theft connected to the incident.

Ben Murphy, 19, from Wishaw, and Steven March, 33, from Glasgow, both appeared at court last Thursday and were also charged with vandalism and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Murphy was further accused of drink-driving and having an offensive weapon in public, while March was charged with have a blade.

Both made no plea. March was remanded in custody, while Murphy was granted bail.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.