Rapist carried out sex attacks on four sleeping women

Joseph Gourlay, 32, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow following a trial.

Gourlay was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

A man has been convicted of raping three women while they were sleeping.

Joseph Gourlay, from Glasgow, was also found guilty of assaulting a fourth woman with intent to rape her.

After the jury gave their verdicts at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, 32-year-old Gourlay turned to the public benches and said: "Can you believe that?"

One victim, aged 24, told the court she went to a friend's house after a night out and fell asleep on a couch.

Prosecutor Murdo McTaggart said Gourlay bent over the sleeping woman, picked her up and carried her to a nearby bedroom.

The terrified woman woke up to find Gourlay raping her and shouted at him: "Get off, get off."

The court heard that Gourlay also twice raped a 22-year-old woman while she was sleeping.

A third victim a 30-year-old woman woke up to find Gourlay raping her. She said: "I told him to get off, but he didn't."

The offences were committed a addresses in Glasgow and Newton Mearns between October 2006 and December 2017.

His fourth victim became ill and collapsed on a bed and fell asleep. She woke up to find the accused in bed beside her attempting to rape her.

Throughout his trial Gourlay claimed all the sex was consensual.

Judge Lord Tyre remanded Gourlay in custody and placed him on the sex offenders' register.

He told him: "You have been convicted of three charges of rape and one of assault with intent to rape. These are very serious offences."

Lord Tyre called for background reports on Gourlay and will sentence him next month at the High Court in Livingston.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.