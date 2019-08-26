Man missing since weekend found safe and well by police

Concerns had been raised over the welfare of 25-year-old Ryan Smith from Glasgow.

Police searched for Mr Smith.

A man who went missing at the weekend has been found safe and well.

The alarm was raised by police earlier on Monday in a bid to find Ryan Smith.

The 25-year-old from Glasgow hadn't been seen since 6.30pm on Saturday, August 24.

However, police said: "Ryan was traced safe and well in Dunoon earlier today."

