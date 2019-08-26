  • STV
  • MySTV

Man slashed after trying to stop strangers' street argument

STV

The 30-year-old man has been left with a permanent scar fopllowing the attack.

Attack: Man slashed in the face after trying to stop argument.
Attack: Man slashed in the face after trying to stop argument. ©SWNS

A man was slashed in the face after trying to calm down two passers-by having an argument.

Police said the 30-year-old was waiting outside a takeaway in Glasgow's West End when he heard two men having a heated argument.

He intervened to try and calm them down but one of the men slashed him across the face before running off.

He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The attack took place on St George's Road, near to Claredon Place at around 9.50pm on Sunday.

Detective Constable Ashley Convery said: "The man sustained a significant facial injury which will leave a permanent scar.

"From what we know at the moment, the attack seems totally unprovoked and only in response to the injured man trying to calm down an argument.

"Officers have been trawling CCTV to try and identify the man responsible for this attack and we have been in the area speaking to witnesses, however, we are keen to hear from the three people who helped the injured man after the attack.

"They left before police were called.

"Their information could prove vital in our investigation.

"This area can be quite busy and from CCTV we can see a number of people and cars in the area at the time of the attack.

"If you were about there at that time, please get in touch with police whether you think so or not, you may have seen or captured something on your dash-cams that will help us find the man responsible."

The suspect is white, in his 30s, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10 in tall and of stocky build.

He has light brown hair which is short at the side and longer on top and was wearing a white jumper and blue jeans.

He spoke with a Glasgow accent.

The man he was having the argument with is also white and in his 30s.

He is 6ft tall, slim, with dark hair, facial hair and had a Glasgow accent.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.