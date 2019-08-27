Drug-driver who killed biker in wrong-way crash jailed

William McLean snorted five lines of cocaine before ploughing into 24-year-old Allan Nicholson.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6069086949001-news-190807-expressway-16x9.jpg" />

A cocaine-fuelled driver who killed a biker while speeding the wrong way down a dual carriageway has been jailed for six years.

William McLean, 35, admitted causing the death of student Allan Nicholson, 24, on the A725 East Kilbride Expressway in Lanarkshire on November 10, last year.

A court heard McLean, of Cathkin, Glasgow, snorted five lines of cocaine five hours before getting behind the wheel and repeatedly drove into the path of oncoming vehicles at excessive speeds.

William McLean: Jailed for six years.

Five drivers had to take evasive action before McLean ploughed into the motorbike.

Despite the efforts of passing paramedics, Mr Nicholson - the civil engineering student and part-time sales assistant at Sainsbury's - died at the scene.

McLean's car came to rest on the grass verge where he got out and asked motorists who had stopped to help: "What have I done?"

Allan Nicholson died at the scene of the crash.

He then ran across the southbound carriageway and tried to climb a wall. People then chased McLean and held him until police arrived.

The dad-of-two was jailed for six years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Judge Lord Brodie also banned McLean from driving for ten years and told him: "You drove when your ability to do so was impaired by a controlled drug, namely cocaine.

"For a long period of time you persistently drove on the wrong side of the road.

"You ignored or did not react to the warnings given by other motorists."

