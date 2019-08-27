Rennie Mackintosh-inspired Willow Tea Rooms up for sale

Cafe owner Anne Mulhern is retiring after 22 years running the Glasgow institution.

Up for sale: New owners being sought for the famous cafe.

A Charles Rennie Mackintosh-inspired cafe has been put up for sale after its owner announced her retirement.

Anne Mulhern is stepping aside from running The Willow Tea Rooms in Buchanan Street after 22 years at the helm.

The business is now on the market with a price tag of £125,000, including all its fixtures, fittings and furniture.

Anne said: "The Willow Tea Rooms has been a joy to create and operate along with my first-class management team and staff.

"However, after many fun and successful years, I have made the difficult decision that it is time to retire.

The first-floor White Room Restaurant.

"I know that I am passing on a fantastic business, in a prime site, with real potential, particularly to develop the brand."

The Willow takes inspiration from Mackintosh's interiors for Kate Cranston's Ingram Street Tea Rooms, with the White Room Restaurant on the first floor and The Chinese (Blue) Room Restaurant on the next level.

Property sales firm CDLH said it expected a lot of interest from potential new owners.

Alan Creevy, director at CDLH, said: "This is a unique opportunity to acquire highly profitable business with sales over £1m per annum, which will undoubtedly be of interest to existing operators, as well as those simply wishing to enjoy the ownership of a much-loved Glasgow institution."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.