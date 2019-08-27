Rennie Mackintosh-inspired Willow Tea Rooms up for sale
Cafe owner Anne Mulhern is retiring after 22 years running the Glasgow institution.
A Charles Rennie Mackintosh-inspired cafe has been put up for sale after its owner announced her retirement.
Anne Mulhern is stepping aside from running The Willow Tea Rooms in Buchanan Street after 22 years at the helm.
The business is now on the market with a price tag of £125,000, including all its fixtures, fittings and furniture.
Anne said: "The Willow Tea Rooms has been a joy to create and operate along with my first-class management team and staff.
"However, after many fun and successful years, I have made the difficult decision that it is time to retire.
"I know that I am passing on a fantastic business, in a prime site, with real potential, particularly to develop the brand."
The Willow takes inspiration from Mackintosh's interiors for Kate Cranston's Ingram Street Tea Rooms, with the White Room Restaurant on the first floor and The Chinese (Blue) Room Restaurant on the next level.
Property sales firm CDLH said it expected a lot of interest from potential new owners.
Alan Creevy, director at CDLH, said: "This is a unique opportunity to acquire highly profitable business with sales over £1m per annum, which will undoubtedly be of interest to existing operators, as well as those simply wishing to enjoy the ownership of a much-loved Glasgow institution."
