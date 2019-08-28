Hit-and-run driver hunted after man deliberately targeted

A 28-year-old man suffered head injuries during the attempted murder in Greenock.

The collision took place in Murdieston Street, Greenock. Google 2019

A van driver is being hunted by police after a man was deliberately knocked down.

The 28-year-old victim suffered head injuries in the incident, which is being treated as attempted murder.

He was standing in Murdieston Street, Greenock, when the white van was driven at him just before 6pm on Tuesday.

After striking the man, the van then collided with a wall before speeding off.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, while doctors described the man's condition as "stable".

Detective sergeant Neil Martin, of Greenock Police Office, said: "Our inquiries are at an early stage into this attempted murder.

"We are working to gather more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident, however we believe that the injured man was the intended target.

"Detectives are carrying out enquiries in the local area and gathering CCTV footage to find out more information."

