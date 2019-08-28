Family 'broken' over loss of boy electrocuted above railway

Daniel McDermott, 12, died after coming into contact with overhead power lines.

Daniel McDermott: The 12-year-old was electrocuted.

The family of a 12-year-old boy who died after being electrocuted above a railway line have said they have been left broken by his death.

Daniel McDermott died in hospital on Saturday night after coming into contact with overhead power lines near Ashgill Road, Glasgow.

The youngster was initially taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Saturday night - six days after the incident.

In a tribute, his family said they cannot imagine life without him following his death.

They said: "Daniel was our precious boy and we are all heartbroken by his sudden and tragic death.

"He was a loving and caring boy, everyone he knew loved him and he had so many friends.

"He used to always say he was going on an adventure; we cannot imagine life without him, he will be so sorely missed.

"We would all like to thank the community of Milton, who rushed to Daniel's aid when he was injured. We'd also like to thank the wonderful work of the fire and ambulance services.

"We cannot thank the NHS staff enough, especially those in the ICU and the surgeons who worked so hard and who share our grief at the loss of Daniel.

"We are all broken by the loss of our little boy and we would ask for privacy at this difficult time."