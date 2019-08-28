Two men burned by chemical liquid at distillery plant

Emergency services were called to the site in Girvan, South Ayrshire, on Wednesday.

Two men have suffered serious burns after coming into contact with a chemical liquid at a distillery.

Emergency services were called to the site in Girvan, South Ayrshire, shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man is being treated at Ayr Hospital for serious burns. Another man, aged 31, has since been released.

A number of staff in the hospital have also received treatment for minor skin irritations they received while treating the two men.

The distillery has been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The incident has been contained and there is no there is no wider risk to the public.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing."