Driver stabbed trying to protect passenger during attack

The 34-year-old was knifed after coming to the aid of the 17-year-old during an assault in Glasgow.

Glasgow: The attack happened in Pollokshaws Road near to Nithsdale Road. Google 2019

A driver has been stabbed after coming to the aid of his teenage passenger during an attack in Glasgow.

The 34-year-old was knifed after a man approached parked black Mercedes car and attempted to assault the 17-year-old inside at 5pm on Pollokshaws Road on Wednesday.

The driver got out of the vehicle and tried to intervene before being chased down and stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with a stab wound but has since been released.

Police believe the teenage passenger was the intended target and are following a positive line of enquiry.

A force spokeswoman said: "Police attended a report that a man had been stabbed in Pollokshaws Road near to Nithsdale Road in Glasgow around 5pm yesterday.

"It appears that a man approached a black Mercedes car which was parked on Pollokshaws Road and assaulted the 17-year-old male passenger within.

"The 34-year-old driver got of the car got out to try and intervene but he was attacked and chased by the suspect who stabbed him before running off.

"The 34-year-old was treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and has since been released.

"Enquires are continuing."

