Rescue equipment installed at loch where teenager drowned

Loch Doon: Rescue equipment has been installed following the death of Brandon Patton.

Water rescue equipment has been installed at an Ayrshire loch following the death of a teenage boy earlier this year.

Brandon Patton, 18, drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in Loch Doon on May 16.

Water safety throw lines are now available on the shore and can be launched out to rescue a swimmer in danger.

The three throw lines will be placed at the castle and dam areas.

There are also plans for a defibrillator at the Roundhouse cafe, as well as an emergency phone.

The safety measures were announced at East Ayrshire Council's Police and Fire and Rescue Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Children at Doon Academy have received cold water safety talks since the loss of Brandon.

Pupils will now receive lessons in how to use the water safety lines.

Councillor Drew Filson said: "It is all about making Loch Doon safer."

