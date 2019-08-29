Killer left man dying in pool of blood on his own doorstep

Two brothers attacked Kevin McGuire with a baseball bat and blade in Wishaw last October.

Murdered: Mr McGuire (Centre) was attacked by Ahmed brothers.

A killer who murdered a man and left him dying in a pool of blood on his own doorstep has been jailed for 16 years.

Kamran Ahmed teamed up with his brother Rizwan to attack Kevin McGuire by stabbing and hitting him with a baseball bat outside his house in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire last October.

The 27-year-old has been jailed for life after pleading guilty to the attack at the High Court in Glasgow.

Rizwan was sentenced to three years after he admitted assaulting McGuire.

The murder took place after 51-year-old McGuire had attended a Kevin Bridges gig with his long-term partner Shona who he accused of having an affair with Rizwan, 31.

During the gig McGuire became agitated and started questioning Shona about her relationship with him, forcing her to feel uncomfortable and leaving the gig half-way through.

When she was travelling home she received a call from McGuire warning her that he was going to Rizwan's house to confront him over the alleged affair.

The court heard that Mr McGuire then ended up in a row with the Ahmed brothers outside their home address.

A fight then broke out and the victim was struck with a baseball bat as he tried to flee the brothers.

After managing to stagger away from the attack the Ahmeds followed an injured McGuire before assaulting him again in his own front garden.

Rizwan repeatedly punched McGuire who was battered against his front door before Kamran struck him with a long-bladed weapon.

McGuire slumped down his door as the brothers fled and Kamran was heard telling a woman: "We need to go. I've just killed a guy."

After being discovered lying in a large puddle of blood a short time later, McGuire was rushed to hospital with a number of stab wounds but died shortly after.

The brothers fled to Glasgow and were traced three days later.

During their trial Lord Tyre said: "This was a vicious and pointless attack on a man who had already been severely injured."