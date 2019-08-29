  • STV
  • MySTV

Killer left man dying in pool of blood on his own doorstep

STV

Two brothers attacked Kevin McGuire with a baseball bat and blade in Wishaw last October.

Murdered: Mr McGuire (Centre) was attacked by Ahmed brothers.
Murdered: Mr McGuire (Centre) was attacked by Ahmed brothers.

A killer who murdered a man and left him dying in a pool of blood on his own doorstep has been jailed for 16 years.

Kamran Ahmed teamed up with his brother Rizwan to attack Kevin McGuire by stabbing and hitting him with a baseball bat outside his house in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire last October.

The 27-year-old has been jailed for life after pleading guilty to the attack at the High Court in Glasgow.

Rizwan was sentenced to three years after he admitted assaulting McGuire.

The murder took place after 51-year-old McGuire had attended a Kevin Bridges gig with his long-term partner Shona who he accused of having an affair with Rizwan, 31.

During the gig McGuire became agitated and started questioning Shona about her relationship with him, forcing her to feel uncomfortable and leaving the gig half-way through.

When she was travelling home she received a call from McGuire warning her that he was going to Rizwan's house to confront him over the alleged affair.

The court heard that Mr McGuire then ended up in a row with the Ahmed brothers outside their home address.

A fight then broke out and the victim was struck with a baseball bat as he tried to flee the brothers.

After managing to stagger away from the attack the Ahmeds followed an injured McGuire before assaulting him again in his own front garden.

Rizwan repeatedly punched McGuire who was battered against his front door before Kamran struck him with a long-bladed weapon.

McGuire slumped down his door as the brothers fled and Kamran was heard telling a woman: "We need to go. I've just killed a guy."

After being discovered lying in a large puddle of blood a short time later, McGuire was rushed to hospital with a number of stab wounds but died shortly after.

The brothers fled to Glasgow and were traced three days later.

During their trial Lord Tyre said: "This was a vicious and pointless attack on a man who had already been severely injured."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.