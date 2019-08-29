Cannabis worth £1.5m seized after fire at industrial unit

More than 2400 cannabis plants were found in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

Cannabis: The discovery was made after a fire.

Cannabis worth £1.5m has been seized from an industrial unit after a fire ripped through the building.

The discovery was made on Mossbell Road in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, at 1.15pm on Tuesday.

More than 2400 cannabis plants were discovered after firefighters attended the blaze.

Inspector Brian Lindie said: "This was a very substantial cannabis cultivation and enquiries are ongoing to establish who is responsible.

"Cannabis cultivation not only bring drugs into our communities but the set up required to produce it also presents a high risk of fire and a risk to public safety.

"Criminal activity such as this will not be taken lightly and we will continue to carry out enquiries to find those responsible for this site, and anybody else linked to the growing and distribution of drugs.

"Targeting drugs crime is a priority and information from the local community is absolutely vital in helping us target those involved in the supply of controlled drugs. I would continue to ask anyone with information to contact police via 101."