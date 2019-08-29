  • STV
First images of £42m Paisley Museum revamp revealed

Jenness Mitchell

It is hoped the project will transform the Victorian building into a 'world-class destination'.

Paisley Museum: The revamp will turn it into a 'world-class destination'. Renfrewshire Council

Images of what the Paisley Museum will look like following a £42m makeover have been revealed.

It is hoped the project will transform the Victorian building into a "world-class destination" showcasing the stories of the Renfrewshire town's people and pattern.

When it reopens in 2022, the reimagined museum is expected to see visitor numbers quadruple to more than 125,000 per year.

The revamp - designed by international architects AL_A and led by Stirling Prize winner Amanda Levete - will see the creation of a new red-glazed entrance hall and courtyard.

World-class: There will be a new red-glazed entrance hall. Renfrewshire Council

A new west wing will be added onto the existing building to provide step-free access to the museum up to the Coats Observatory - the oldest public observatory in Scotland.

There will also be a new outdoor garden area along with extra gallery space - which will double the number of items on display to 1200.

An interactive weaving studio will also help keep the town's traditional textile skills alive.

The project - funded by Renfrewshire Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Scottish Government - is expected to be worth an estimated £79m to the local economy over 30 years, with 138 jobs supported during construction and almost 50 jobs per year through revenue and visitor spending.

Designs: The project will be completed by 2022. Renfrewshire Council

Councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, chair of Renfrewshire Leisure, said: "Few places of Paisley's size can claim such global impact - the town created a global fashion icon, was once the centre of the world's textile industry, and Paisley people have shaped the world for centuries with their creativity.

"The reopened museum will celebrate all of that and more, by using Paisley's outstanding collections to retell the stories of those people, and give the world a reason to come back to Paisley.

"The museum is central to a wider investment in Paisley's venues and outdoor spaces, embedding culture and events at the heart of how we are transforming our historic town centre and putting it back on the map as a destination.

"The beautiful images revealed today show how this wonderful historic building will at once be preserved and modernised, and ensure this proud symbol of Paisley's past is at the heart of its future."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.