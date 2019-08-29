Celtic fans clash with Swedish police during Euro tie

Officers used batons while throwing punches as fights broke out in Stockholm.

Police: Celtic fans clashed with officers.

Celtic fans and Swedish police have clashed during the Scottish Premiership's side's Europa League match.

It came after flares were lit in the away section of the ground before kick-off.

Celtic progressed to the Europa League group stages with a 4-1 win over the Swedish side.

The Swedish Police Authority has been approached for comment.