Rangers v Legia Warsaw stopped after smoke engulfs pitch
Rangers' Europa League match with Legia Warsaw was stopped after smoke covered the pitch when flares were lit by the visiting fans.
Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic called a halt to proceedings after 75 minutes and led the players from the pitch.
Play resumed five minutes later before Alfredo Morelos scored the winner in the 90th minute to make it 1-0 to Rangers.
