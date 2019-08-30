  • STV
Scotland braced for flooding as country has wettest August

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

A yellow weather warning has been issued for areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire and Dumfries.

Scotland is bracing itself for more flooding with parts of the country having their wettest ever August.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire and Dumfries from noon on Friday until 3pm on Saturday.

More than 50mm is expected to fall in the west, causing more flooding.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty said: "With two more days of the month left we have a lot more rain to come, with in excess of 50mm possible in some spots in the west.

"At the moment it looks like the worst of the rain on Friday and Saturday will fall across Argyll, Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway with a possibility of some flood issues.

"Heavy rain will affect the Northern Isles and the north and west of the mainland through much of Friday, easing for a time on Friday evening, before more heavy rain moves north again during the early hours of Saturday.

"The rain on Saturday will be heaviest in the north and west through the first half of the day with a slowly improving picture in the afternoon."

Parts of Scotland including Prestwick and Auchincruive have had their wettest ever August.

Sean added: "After reviewing the rainfall figures to date, I can reveal that parts of Ayrshire have had their wettest August on record.

Sean Batty

"Prestwick and Auchincruive have both had about 175mm of rain, which is double what we'd normally expect for the whole month. This is particularly significant for Auchincruive as the records go back 84 years here.

"Dumfries and Galloway has also experienced particularly wet conditions during the month, especially from the thunderstorms a few weeks ago.

"In the north of the country, it's the Hebrides where we've had the wettest conditions with the Isle of Harris having 210mm so far, not far off double the average.

"Harris is also likely to have its wettest August as it's just 20mm short of that record with more rain on the way."

It comes after people had to be rescued, homes were evacuated, trains were cancelled and roads were blocked due to the severe weather earlier this month.

