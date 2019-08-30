Scots charity Deaf Connections closes after 200 years

The Glasgow-based group has been placed into liquidation over money difficulties.

Deaf Connections: Closing doors after 200 years. Skills Development Scotland

A leading charity that has been supporting the deaf community in Scotland for nearly 200 years has been forced to close its doors.

Deaf Connections has been placed into voluntary liquidation over cash-flow difficulties and ceased all operations on Thursday.

The Glasgow-based organisation, which was officially formed in 1822, delivered specialist services to deaf people across the country.

But falling revenues and public sector funding led to the appointment of provisional liquidators.

Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor were appointed as provisional liquidators by the court after a detailed review of the charity's finances and trading.

Mr Pattullo said: "Despite efforts over recent years to generate income from training and services as well as offering meeting and venue space at its head office building at 100 Norfolk Street base in Glasgow, the charity's income shortfall has left the directors no option but to cease operations immediately."

"The board is appealing for other organisations to step in to assist, where possible, in the delivery of any aspect of its work to the deaf community that it has served for almost two centuries."

In a statement issued today, the board of directors of Deaf Connections Ltd said: "We would like to thank all of our frontline staff who have worked tirelessly for the benefit of those most disadvantaged in society.

"In the last few years, we have attempted to engage with young people more than ever and our ongoing success represents this achievement.

"We are saddened that we will no longer be able to deliver this much needed and effective service to young people ,but it is not just young people that will be affected by this decision.

"All of our committees, clubs and the entire deaf community will be affected by the loss of a venue that provided for them since Deaf Connections moved to Norfolk Street in 1990.

"We want to thank everyone who has supported us and we are tremendously proud of everything we have achieved together for 197 years."

In order to fulfil their duties as directors, the board consulted insolvency professionals to evaluate Deaf Connections' legal options.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.