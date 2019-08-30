Joiner caught with £1.4m worth of cocaine in home jailed

The 35-year-old was held after 14kg of cocaine was seized during a police raid.

Raid: Joiner jailed after cocaine seized. STV

A joiner who was caught with £1.4m worth of cocaine has been jailed.

Daniel Martin was held after police raided his home in Blantyre, Lanarkshire, last September.

He told officers he knew why they were there and what they were looking for was in the kitchen.

He then pointed them towards a shopping bag in the cupboard and a total of 14kg of cocaine was seized.

Some of it was as high as 82% pure.

The 35-year-old was handed a four-year sentence at the High Court in Aberdeen on Friday.

An earlier hearing in Glasgow was told Martin had been a "custodian" for the huge haul.

Prosecutor Blair Speed said the drugs could potentially sell for £100 per gram.

Martin, who was also linked to the crime through his DNA, made no comment after being charged.

The dad pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine last month.

It emerged he already had a high court conviction for assault in 2005.

