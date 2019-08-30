Man stabbed during mass brawl at funeral outside mosque

Emergency services were called to Masjid-E-Khazra in Govanhill, Glasgow.

Glasgow: Streets have been cordoned off.

A man has been stabbed during a mass brawl at a funeral outside a mosque.

Emergency services were called to Masjid-E-Khazra on Butterbiggins Road in Govanhill, Glasgow, at 1.15pm on Friday.

A mass brawl broke out during the service and a man was stabbed.

Mosque: A man was stabbed.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and the area is cordoned off while investigations are carried out."