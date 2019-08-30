  • STV
  • MySTV

Man in coma after attack outside cashpoint in Ibiza

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Gavin Roberton, from Stewarton in Ayrshire, suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Ibiza: Gavin Roberton was punched.
Ibiza: Gavin Roberton was punched.

A man is in a coma after being attacked at a cashpoint in Ibiza.

Gavin Roberton, from Stewarton in Ayrshire, suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain during the assault.

The 26-year-old was taken to Policlinica del Rosaria hospital where he remains in an induced coma following the incident on Tuesday night.

Mr Roberton was standing at an ATM when a stranger ran up and punched him, causing him to fall and hit his head off the pavement.

His mum, Kirsty McMaster, 45, and aunt Paula Marshall, 37, have flown out to be by his bedside.

Speaking to STV News, Ms McMaster said she couldn't believe it when she was first told what had happened.

Gavin Roberton: His family have flown out to Ibiza.
Gavin Roberton: His family have flown out to Ibiza.

She said: "He is in an induced coma. He was punched at a cashline and the fall to the ground has done most of the damage.

"He has a fractured skull and the bleeding and swelling is related to it all.

"The attack happened on Tuesday night. I was notified first thing on Wednesday and flew straight out.

"It really hit home when I got here and saw him though. It didn't feel real until then and I really hoped it wasn't real."

His mum has estimated it will be at least four weeks before her son is able to be brought home.

A fundraiser has been launched by family friend Elaine Scott, raising more than £17,000.

Ms Scott said: "A massive thank you to all who have donated.

"Gavin remains in a stable condition currently but is still critically ill.

"All funds raised will go towards medical bills and repatriation when Gavin is well enough to be transferred back home.

"His family are overwhelmed by your generosity. To each and every one of you who have donated, thank you once again."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.