Man in coma after attack outside cashpoint in Ibiza

A man is in a coma after being attacked at a cashpoint in Ibiza.

Gavin Roberton, from Stewarton in Ayrshire, suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain during the assault.

The 26-year-old was taken to Policlinica del Rosaria hospital where he remains in an induced coma following the incident on Tuesday night.

Mr Roberton was standing at an ATM when a stranger ran up and punched him, causing him to fall and hit his head off the pavement.

His mum, Kirsty McMaster, 45, and aunt Paula Marshall, 37, have flown out to be by his bedside.

Speaking to STV News, Ms McMaster said she couldn't believe it when she was first told what had happened.

She said: "He is in an induced coma. He was punched at a cashline and the fall to the ground has done most of the damage.

"He has a fractured skull and the bleeding and swelling is related to it all.

"The attack happened on Tuesday night. I was notified first thing on Wednesday and flew straight out.

"It really hit home when I got here and saw him though. It didn't feel real until then and I really hoped it wasn't real."

His mum has estimated it will be at least four weeks before her son is able to be brought home.

A fundraiser has been launched by family friend Elaine Scott, raising more than £17,000.

Ms Scott said: "A massive thank you to all who have donated.

"Gavin remains in a stable condition currently but is still critically ill.

"All funds raised will go towards medical bills and repatriation when Gavin is well enough to be transferred back home.

"His family are overwhelmed by your generosity. To each and every one of you who have donated, thank you once again."