Rival factions clash in violent stand-off with riot police

Fights have broken out between Irish republican and loyalists in Glasgow.

Rival factions have clashed in a violent stand-off involving riot police in Glasgow.

Police were called to Elder Park on Friday night after missiles were thrown and fights broke out between Irish republicans who were involved in a parade and loyalists who were protesting against it.

Riot police with dogs have set up road blocks in a bid to contain the violence.

Govan Subway Station has also been shut down due to the disruption.

Chief superintendent Mark Hargreaves said "fear and alarm" was being caused by the violence.

He said: "Police Scotland has a duty to facilitate processions and any peaceful protest, but this kind of behaviour by people demonstrating against the parade is utterly unacceptable.

"It is extremely disappointing to see people acting in this fashion, causing fear and alarm to members of the public as well as putting many people at risk.

"A range of policing resources are in place as part of a multi-agency response."

Police helicopters have also been drafted in as part of the response.

He added: "Specialist public order officers in full protective equipment, the mounted section, air support and dog units have been deployed and we are using proportionate tactics to de-escalate the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

"Police Scotland will undertake a thorough and robust enquiry and take any necessary action against those found to have been causing disruption."

