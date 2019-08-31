Two men arrested after rival factions clash in riot

On Friday night, protesters clashed against an Irish unity march in Govan.

Riot: Police were called to the disturbance. @JustShelbyMay and @Enderbyc

Two men have been arrested following a full-scale riot in Glasgow.

On Friday night, protesters clashed against an Irish unity march in the Elder Park area of Govan.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell "significant disorder" - which included missiles being thrown, flares set off and people trying to fight one another.

On Saturday, the force announced that two men - aged 37 and 21 - have been arrested and charged with public disorder following the incident.

Both are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A force spokesperson said: "Two men, aged 37 and 21, have been arrested and charged following an incident of public disorder in the Govan area of Glasgow on Friday, August 30.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Police said the planned march through the city's Govan area, organised by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, was met by hundreds of "disruptive" counter demonstrators at around 7pm.

The force said this led to "significant disorder" around Govan Road, which was blocked by officers.

Chief superintendent Mark Hargreaves said: "Police Scotland has a duty to facilitate processions and any peaceful protest, but this kind of behaviour by persons demonstrating against the parade is utterly unacceptable.

"It is extremely disappointing to see people acting in this fashion, causing fear and alarm to members of the public as well as putting many people at risk."

Glasgow City Council advised of the road block in a traffic bulletin, and Govan Subway Station was also closed due to the incident.

The council has vowed to crack down on the "morons" intent on causing trouble following the disturbance.

In a statement posted online, it said it is "prepared to consider any action" to protect the city's communities.

The council stated: "The scenes in Govan tonight - and those we have seen elsewhere in the city on too many occasions in the last year - are unacceptable.

"The council is clear that the law expects it to facilitate public processions; including those that some people oppose or find offensive.

"However, this cannot continue to be at the expense of the overwhelming majority of Glaswegians, who want nothing to do with these marches, or counter-protests.

"The city needs and wants fewer marches.

"We are prepared to consider any action that will protect communities from morons intent on bringing mayhem to the streets of our city."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the "sectarian disruption".

On Twitter, she posted: "I welcome Glasgow City Council's commitment to review the procedures around marches. Peaceful protest is a part of our democracy - violent and sectarian disruption is not."

