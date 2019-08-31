Yorkie dog mauled to death by scar-faced man's 'pitbull'

The Yorkshire Terrier's owner has been left 'utterly devastated' over the attack.

Attack: The pet's owner has been left 'devastated'. Pixabay / Police Scotland

A Yorkshire Terrier had to be put to sleep after an attack by a 'pitbull' on a cycle path in Renfrewhire.

The Yorkie's owner has been left "utterly devastated" following the incident, which happened between Brookfield and Bridge of Weir at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Police have appealed to track down the owners of the offending dog, which was off its lead.

As well as a scar-faced man who is thought to be around 30-years-old, they also want to find a woman who is believed to be in her late 20s.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "About 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 28 on the cycle path between Brookfield and Bridge of Weir, a pitball-type dog off the lead attacked a Yorkshire Terrier.

"The injuries were so serious the little dog had to be put to sleep. The owner is utterly devastated.

"Please help us find the owners of the offending dog.

"The male is about 30-years-old with a scar on his face, about 5ft 4in, medium build, and was wearing a royal-blue zipper.

"The female is in her late 20s, about 5ft 8in, thin build with long brown hair.

"She was wearing black leggings, a grey zipper and black jacket."

If you have any information, call 101.

