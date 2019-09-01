Woman fighting for life after throat slashed in murder bid

The 31-year-old victim is in a critical condition in hospital following the attack in Glasgow.

Glasgow: The woman was attacked at a property in Pollokshaws Road. Google 2019

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after her throat was slashed by an attacker in Glasgow.

The 31-year-old victim was seriously assaulted within a property on Pollokshaws Road during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses heard the woman's husband screaming for help and saw that the victim's neck and scarf were soaked in blood.

A neighbour attempted to stem the bleeding, while another person comforted the woman's young daughter.

The woman was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Police are treating the attack as attempted murder and are following a positive line of inquiry.

A force spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a serious assault at a property on Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, around 1.15am on Saturday.

"A 31-year-old woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

"We are treating the incident as attempted murder and officers are following a positive line of inquiry."

