Men charged over mass brawl outside mosque at funeral
Emergency services were called to Masjid-E-Khazra in Govanhill, Glasgow, on Friday afternoon.
Two men have been arrested and charged following a mass brawl outside a mosque at a funeral.
A man was stabbed during the disturbance at Masjid-E-Khazra on Butterbiggins Road in Govanhill, Glasgow, at 1.15pm on Friday.
He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition.
On Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed that two men had been charged over the "large scale disturbance".
The men, aged 33 and 34, are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Inquiries are ongoing.
A force spokesperson said: "Two men have been arrested and charged following a large scale disturbance on Butterbiggins Road around 1.15pm on Friday, August 30.
"Both men, aged 33 and 34, are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
"Inquiries are ongoing."
