Men charged over mass brawl outside mosque at funeral

Emergency services were called to Masjid-E-Khazra in Govanhill, Glasgow, on Friday afternoon.

Glasgow: The brawl erupted outside Masjid-E-Khazra.

Two men have been arrested and charged following a mass brawl outside a mosque at a funeral.

A man was stabbed during the disturbance at Masjid-E-Khazra on Butterbiggins Road in Govanhill, Glasgow, at 1.15pm on Friday.

He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition.

On Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed that two men had been charged over the "large scale disturbance".

The men, aged 33 and 34, are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Police: A man was stabbed during the disturbance.

A force spokesperson said: "Two men have been arrested and charged following a large scale disturbance on Butterbiggins Road around 1.15pm on Friday, August 30.

"Both men, aged 33 and 34, are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.