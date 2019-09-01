Game of hide and seek scrapped after Ikea calls police

The world's largest furniture retailer was forced to bring in extra security over a Facebook event.

Glasgow: Ikea bosses were forced to bring in extra security. Google 2019

A giant game of hide and seek at Glasgow's Ikea store was scuppered when bosses phoned the police.

The world's largest furniture retailer was forced to bring in extra security after thousands of people signed up to a Facebook event advertising for the game to take place at the Braehead store on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from Police Scotland provided additional support after a few youths turned up to play.

Rob Cooper, IKEA Glasgow store manager said: "The safety of our customers and co-workers is always our highest priority.

"We were aware of an unofficial hide and seek Facebook event being organised to take place at our store and have been working with the local police for support.

"While we appreciate playing games in one of our stores may be appealing to some, we do not allow this kind of activity to take place to ensure we are offering a safe environment and relaxed shopping experience for our customers."

