Young man dead and another fighting for life after crash

A 46-year-old woman was also hurt in the collision in North Lanarkshire on Saturday.

Fatal: The crash happened on the A73 Carlisle Road in Cleland. Google 2019

A young man has died and another is fighting for his life following a two-car crash in North Lanarkshire.

A woman was also hurt in the collision between a red Vauxhall Astra and silver Toyota Auris on the A73 Carlisle Road in Cleland, but has since been released from hospital.

The incident happened near to the junction with Hareshaw Road at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

The 24-year-old male driver of the Astra was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where his condition has been described by medical staff as critical.

His 24-year-old passenger died. No-one else was in the car.

The 46-year-old female driver of the Auris, who was alone in the motor, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Wishaw as a precaution. She was later released.

Sergeant Stuart Bell, the officer in charge of the enquiry, is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Police Scotland.

He said: "If you were driving on the A73 or were in the area around the time of the collision and have information which could assist our enquiry, please get in touch.

"If you have dashcam footage that may have recorded anything relevant, contact us."

