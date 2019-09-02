Cyclist dies after coming off bike during road race

The crash happened during the Tour O The Borders event near Selkirk on Sunday.

Race: A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead. Geograph by Jim Barton

A cyclist has died after crashing during a race in the Borders.

The crash happened during the Tour O The Borders event near Selkirk at 9.40am on Sunday.

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene next to the Megget reservoir.

An event spokesman said: "It is with the deepest regret that we announce the death of a participant at Tour O The Borders closed road cycling sportive.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the rider at this tragic time."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "A 49-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision during the Tour of the Borders event.

"As a result he sustained serious injuries. No other people were involved in the collision.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are continuing."