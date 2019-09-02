  • STV
  • MySTV

Football legend Shankly's birthplace memorial reinstated

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

The football management great's home village has been transformed into a visitor attraction.

Bill Shankly: A memorial of him is to be reinstated.
Bill Shankly: A memorial of him is to be reinstated. Liverpool FC

A memorial of former footballer and manager Bill Shankly has been reinstated at his birthplace as part of a new visitor attraction.

The project is part of the Scottish Mines Restoration Trust (SMRT) involved in restoring eight opencast coal sites which have been left derelict in Fife, South Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire.

Glenbuck, a village in East Ayrshire, was once home to a thriving coal-mining community but has now been depopulated for almost 50 years following the industry's decline.

As well as being the birthplace of the former Scotland player and Liverpool manager, the village has also produced more professional footballers per capita than any other region in the UK.

Shankly was best known for gaining promotion to the First Division and winning three league championships as well as the UEFA Cup with Liverpool. He died in 1981 aged 68.

The restoration work has seen the reinstatement of several memorials associated with the former mining village, including a new Shankly Memorial, as well as one dedicated to those who played for the amateur team Glenbuck Cherrypickers or who made their way into professional football.

The footprint of Shankly's childhood home, as well as points of interest such as the site of the local church and the football pitch the Glenbuck Cherrypickers once played on, have been marked out with accompanying notice boards added to the site to guide visitors around the former village.

Professor Russel Griggs OBE, chairman of Scottish Mines Restoration Trust, said: "I'm immensely proud of everything that's been in achieved in recent years.

The home of the Glenbuck Cherrypickers.
The home of the Glenbuck Cherrypickers.

"When we first began this process, these sites were a major concern, and now they have either been restored or are in the process of being restored.

"Six years ago, I couldn't have imagined we'd be where we are today.

"The success of this project has been achieved thanks to everyone involved who has worked together tirelessly to produce a positive outcome for Scotland.

"On each site, SMRT and its partners have made sure the community has been involved in all stages of the restoration process.

"Not only has the landscape of these sites been completely transformed, we've also provided a positive ongoing community use for the land, whether that's forestry or agriculture, or an amenity for locals, such as footpaths and public access to parts of them.

"The Glenbuck site is an excellent example of this. It's a testament to what we can achieve through partnership working."

'The Glenbuck site is an excellent example of this. It's a testament to what we can achieve through partnership working.'
Professor Russel Griggs OBE

Members of the local community have also been heavily involved in the restoration plans for Glenbuck, and the project, which was jointly-funded by East Ayrshire Council, has turned the village into a visitor attraction where people can go to learn about the area's history.

Rural Economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: "I am delighted to have been given the honour of opening Glenbuck Heritage Village - a celebration of the successful transformation of this historic industrial landscape into a visitor attraction that recognises the legacy of the men it produced.

"Men such as the legendary footballer and manager Bill Shankly, born 106 years ago today - who was raised in this small Ayrshire village and went on to leave an international sporting legacy.

"But today is about more than that. Glenbuck is just one of a number of successful projects supported by SMRT right across the country, projects that have overcome the enormous challenges left by opencast mining to regenerate tens of thousands of acres of Scotland - fantastic examples of what we can achieve when we work together for the future of rural Scotland."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.