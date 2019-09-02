  • STV
Gangster who left DNA on bands used to hide money jailed

STV

Joseph Lindsay was brought back to Scotland to face justice after he was traced in Tenerife.

Joseph Lindsay: The 34-year-old was jailed.
Joseph Lindsay: The 34-year-old was jailed.

A member of a major crime gang who was caught after he left DNA traces on elastic bands used to bundle up money found hidden in a lorry has been jailed.

Joseph Lindsay was jailed for four-and-a-half years after being brought back to Scotland to face justice when he was traced in Tenerife by Spanish police.

The 34-year-old, from Blantyre in Lanarkshire, was held as part of the huge Operation Escalade police probe last December.

The crime mob has been branded the "most sophisticated" encountered by the authorities for their dealings in drugs, guns, serious violence and dirty money.

Hidden: The industrial unit was raided.
Hidden: The industrial unit was raided.

Twelve members have already been locked up for a total of more than 100 years.

Lindsay was back in court after he pleaded guilty to concealing and disguising criminal property for the gang.

A judge heard how a total of £95,010 was found in a tub in a hidden compartment of a lorry.

Lindsay's DNA was found on elastic bands wrapped around the cash.

Lord Beckett told him: "You were involved in the organised crime group disrupted by the police in Operation Escalade.

"Your activities were integral to the workings of the group."

'You were involved in the organised crime group disrupted by the police in Operation Escalade.'
Lord Beckett

Lindsay was traced by Spanish police in Tenerife after a European Arrest Warrant had been issued to find the dad.

He had become a suspect after a raid at an industrial unit in 2017 where tubs were found at the premises in East Kilbride, Lanarkshire.

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel told an earlier hearing: "DNA matching that of Jospeh Lindsay was recovered from elastic bands which were wrapped around the money."

Truck: Joseph Lindsay was found in Spain.
Truck: Joseph Lindsay was found in Spain.

The way it was packaged and labelled was "similar to the method" used to bundle other cash haul by the crime crew.

Miss Dalziel added Lindsay had also been clocked with other gang members.

Lindsay's QC Brian McConnachie said: "He was effectively turning a blind eye in truth to what was going on. At the time, he was at a low ebb."

Lindsay faces a further hearing next month to see whether he will also be hit with a Serious Crime Prevention Order.

