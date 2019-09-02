Man seriously injured after being stabbed in street fight

Emergency services were called to Todd Street in Glasgow's east end on Sunday.

A man has been left seriously injured after being stabbed in a street fight.

Emergency services were called to Todd Street in Glasgow's east end at 5pm on Monday.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack.

A spokesman said: "At around 5pm on Sunday, officers were called to Todd Street in Glasgow after a 20-year-old man was stabbed.

"He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as stable.

"Enquiries are ongoing."