Man seriously injured after being stabbed in street fight
Emergency services were called to Todd Street in Glasgow's east end on Sunday.
A man has been left seriously injured after being stabbed in a street fight.
Emergency services were called to Todd Street in Glasgow's east end at 5pm on Monday.
A 20-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.
Police have launched an investigation into the attack.
A spokesman said: "At around 5pm on Sunday, officers were called to Todd Street in Glasgow after a 20-year-old man was stabbed.
"He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as stable.
"Enquiries are ongoing."