Scott Brown taunted over sister's death following Old Firm

The Celtic captain was subjected to the taunts after his side's 2-0 victory at Ibrox.

Scott Browm: Taunted over sister's death. SNS Group

Celtic captain Scott Brown has been taunted over his late sister's death following Sunday's Old Firm game at Ibrox.

The incident took place as Brown was leaving the stadium following his side's 2-0 victory.

As the Hoops' skipper was getting on the team bus he was taunted by a waiting crowd of Rangers fans including one who asked him "how's your sister".

The comment was in reference to Brown's sister Fiona who was 21-years-old when she died of cancer in 2008.

The 34-year-old midfielder looked stunned as he turned to face the abusive supporter after the incident that was caught on video and posted to social-media.

After making comment the man was condemned by his fellow Rangers supporters with one telling him "That is out of order" and another telling him to "beat it".

Then just a few minutes later Brown stopped to get a picture with a young Rangers fan.

The young fan's father posted the picture on Twitter saying: "The person who said it was immediately pointed out by every decent Rangers fan that was there and the police got hold of him when he tried to leave the scene.

"Here is Scott Brown one minute afterwards with my daughter and he was a class act throughout."

Celtic won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Odsonne Edouard and Johnny Hayes.

The victory puts the Hoops three points clear at the top of the league and maintains their 100% start to the domestic season.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.