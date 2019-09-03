Images released after masked man assaults shopkeeper

The man is wanted in connection with an assault and attempted robbery in Glasgow.

CCTV: Masked man targeted Glasgow shop. Police Scotland

Images have been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with an assault and attempted robbery of a shop in Glasgow.

Officers have released two images of the man they believe will be able to assist with their enquires.

The incident took place around 8.30pm on Tuesday, April 2, at the Shop Smart store on Pollokshaws Road.

Investigating officers are now asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or believes they may recognise the man pictured to contact them as soon as possible.

They say any information, no matter how small, could be vital to their investigation.

Constable Christian Harrison said: "I am asking anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact us.

"Any small piece of information could prove vital to our ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Govan Police Station through 101.

