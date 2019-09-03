Images released after child injured on board train

Police are looking to trace the two people pictured in connection with the incident.

Images: Child injured on board train. BTP

CCTV images of two men police are looking to speak to in connection with an incident on board a train between Crossmyloof and Glasgow have been released.

The pair are wanted in connection with an incident that took place earlier this year and left a young child with a facial injury.

The young victim sustained facial injuries after an object fell onto their head from height at around 7.57pm on July 20.

Anyone who recognises the men in the images, or has any information, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

