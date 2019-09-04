  • STV
  • MySTV

Fresh concerns raised over schools on toxic landfill site

STV

Public health expert questions review which gave controversial campus the all-clear.

The campus at the heart of the health concerns.
The campus at the heart of the health concerns.

By Russell Findlay

A public health expert has raised fresh concerns about a Scottish Government study which found no links between ill-health and schools built on a toxic landfill site.

Professor Andrew Watterson identified three alleged failings in the review ordered in response to concerns from teachers, parents and pupils at St Ambrose and Buchanan High schools in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire.

The Stirling University researcher told STV News the review, led by Dr Margaret Hannah, lacks transparency and does not provide complete reassurance.

His own report - to be published today - concludes: "However disappointing it is, the conclusion at the moment must be that not all the key questions about the site have been fully answered and not all the key evidence required has been collected and made available."

His intervention seems likely to renew concerns about the safety of the schools which have a combined roll of around 1300 pupils.

The main issue identified by Prof Watterson relates to four current and former teachers at the campus who were diagnosed with bladder cancer. The review found no link between their illness and the site.

He said the review team "relied heavily" on a 2002 study - but did not appear to consider subsequent research into landfill and bladder cancer nor fully explain how they came to their conclusion.

Professor Andrew Watterson has published own report.
Professor Andrew Watterson has published own report. STV

Prof Watterson told STV News: "If what you rely on is a literature review of a particular disease and a possible pollution threat from 2002, which is all that we've seen in the public domain, I think that is being selective.

"It may not be but until the information is put in the public domain, until we've got transparency that's been repeatedly called for, it's very difficult to make that assessment.

"The whole question of shorter latency periods for bladder cancer is simply ignored rather than noted and assessed, making the review look like cherry picking in several sections."

Professor Watterson's second concern relates to what substances were tested for at the site - previously used to bury metal industry and household waste.

He said: "The basic testing that went on in the school buildings was for carbon dioxide, not for a range of other chemicals that might possibly be in the building although they may not be necessarily related to the landfill.

"But because that testing wasn't done we aren't able to answer the question about what they're exposed to what could be the problem, or what couldn't be the problem, ruling things out as well as ruling them in."

Dr Margaret Hannah led the review.
Dr Margaret Hannah led the review. STV

His third concern is about the review's decision to not conduct medical tests for pupils who underwent private tests which found apparently high levels of substances including arsenic.

He said: "I think the wise step would have been for the NHS to do some testing and then they would either have been able to say there's no possibility that the readings that have been obtained not by the NHS indicate any health problems or there's something that we need to follow up.

"Again doing that testing early on would have allayed fears if there were no problems. But here we are, four months down the line, a number of parents still have concerns, still want testing."

Initial concerns were about 'blue water' at the £44m campus. Caused by copper pipes, the phenomenon is not considered to be harmful.

Parents were also concerned about waste beneath the schools, which opened in 2012. Some reported their children had become unwell with symptoms including headaches, fatigue and vomiting.

Parents gathered at a public meeting.
Parents gathered at a public meeting. STV

A public meeting in June failed to allay concerns; some teachers then went on strike and SNP former health secretary Alex Neil called for the schools to be vacated - prompting Deputy First Minister John Swinney to order the review.

On August 9, Dr Hannah presented her findings and said that she was so confident the campus was safe she would be comfortable sending her own children there.

Her report was also critical of North Lanarkshire Council, saying that 'mistrust built over many years'; ordered continued site testing and the creation of a 'site recovery group' involving staff and parents.

Prof Watterson, who engaged with the review team, said: "So in those three areas I made those suggestions. They haven't been acted on and I think there are areas where there is still significant uncertainty.

"So those three big areas that we've discussed we don't have all the information that we need. It's not been transparent in terms of putting information out in the public domain and there've been problems with how the messages have been communicated."

His report adds: "Without the necessary evidence base being available in these three critical areas of concern, it is difficult to see how the review report can reassure staff and parents."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1439880-school-campus-not-linked-to-health-problems-review-finds/ | default

The Scottish Government said: "The independent review considered a wide range of evidence, including environmental and clinical data, and commissioned new soil, water and air tests.

"The report provides reassurance that there are no links between ill-health and the campus. The recommendations will ensure statutory bodies engage far more proactively with parents, staff and pupils to rebuild the trust and learn lessons from this for the future.

"A key recommendation is the establishment of a site recovery group, North Lanarkshire Council has now appointed its chair and scientific advisor and the group will meet next week to start its work."

North Lanarkshire Council said it would respond once it had seen Prof Watterson's analysis.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.