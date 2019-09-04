Girl died after being taken off ventilator at 'worst' time

An inquest is being held into the death of 14-year-old Amy Allan from North Ayrshire.

Amy Allan: Died at Great Ormand Street Hospital.

A doctor at Great Ormond Street Hospital admitted taking a sick girl off a ventilator in the night with no prior notice was the "worst" time to do it, an inquest heard.

Amy Allan, from Dalry, North Ayrshire, died at the London children's hospital in September last year.

The 14-year-old's death came 23 days after she underwent an operation to cure a worsening curvature of her spine.

An inquest heard she was taken off a ventilator at 11.20pm on September 4, 2018 but, despite deteriorating rapidly, was not given emergency therapy (ECMO) until 8am the following morning.

Dr Rahit Saxena, an intensive care doctor, agreed with the family's counsel, Edward Ramsay, that taking Amy off the ventilator in the night - when fewer doctors were at the hospital - was not ideal.

He told the inquest he hadn't been informed that ECMO might be required.

Mr Ramsay asked: "Given all the evidence about how difficult it is to assemble the [ECMO] team at 4am then why hadn't you been alerted that this might need to happen?

"It stands to reason that doing this in the middle of the night was the worst time do do it."

Dr Saxena replied: "Yes, we have an expectation that if someone has been listed for ECMO support I should know about it. No one informed me."

The teenager, described as having "complex" conditions, had been diagnosed with a genetic condition called Noonan Syndrome which severely affected both her heart and lungs.

She was born with holes in her heart and needed surgery to close them when she was nine weeks old.

She was then diagnosed with a cardiac condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy - an unhealthy thickening of her heart muscle.

At four she was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension - high blood pressure in her lungs.

An inquest into her death at St Pancras Coroners Court in London previously revealed the teenager may have died as a result of being taken off a ventilator too early.

An independent expert doctor addressing the court on the hearing's first day, Dr Steven Playfor, said that decision was a mistake.

He said: "She suffered very severe and prompt deterioration in her status. I can say that with a high degree of certainty."

The inquest continues.

