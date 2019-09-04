  • STV
  • MySTV

Girls vote against allowing boys into single-sex school

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

More than 80% of secondary school pupils at Notre Dame High in Glasgow want it to remain only girls.

School: A consultation was launched.
School: A consultation was launched. Google 2019

More than 80% of girls at Scotland's only state-funded single-sex school have voted against allowing boys to enrol.

A consultation found 82.2% of secondary school pupils at Notre Dame High in Glasgow voted against becoming co-educational.

The school has admitted only girls for more than 100 years but some parents believe this should change, saying both have to learn to be together.

Notre Dame is the only state-funded school in Scotland to have a single-sex admissions policy.

Just a few streets away, Notre Dame Primary school is co-educational, with boys moving on to St Thomas Aquinas while girls are given the option of attending Notre Dame.

Parents of the secondary pupils also voted in favour of keeping it an all girls school, with 78% wanting it to remain single-sex.

Meanwhile, 56% of primary parents and 61% of pupils voted for the school to admit boys.

What are the options?

Option One: No change.

Option Two: The school would remain girls-only, but alter its catchment area to include Notre Dame Primary School, St Patrick's Primary School, St Joseph's Primary School and St Charles Primary School.

Option Three: Change the entry criteria for Notre Dame High School to be co-educational and change the catchment area. St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, St Roch's Secondary School and John Paul Academy would also change their catchment areas.

Former pupil: Time to admit boys

Daniela Young is 41 years old and attended Notre Dame High School from 1989 to 1994.

"For me it wasn't overall a positive experience because when I then left at the end of fifth year and went to university.

"I struggled a lot with confidence in dealing with mixed peer groups and having to essentially work with the opposite sex because it was quite an alien thing to me because I'd gone five years in school without experiencing that.

"I didn't really have much contact with the opposite sex and it really did put me a disadvantage for experiences in life, social experience and also within the workplace environment because it's not a normal situation.

"Half the point of going to school is to develop socially and to develop how to interact and become a team player with both male and female. In my opinion going to a single sex school doesn't do that for you.

Daniela Young: Believes boys should be admitted.
Daniela Young: Believes boys should be admitted. STV

"It's not a natural environment and it creates a false sense of reality.

"It does females a disservice to say that you can only flourish to your full potential in a female environment. I think that's actually quite insulting to say that and if the tables were turned and it was an all-boys school there would be an uproar about it.

"Surely in age of equality, it's equality for everyone both male and female. I just really don't see the benefit of it at all.

"In school your learning your skills that will take you through life; how to hold discussions, how to have team work, how to interact with each other which is what you do in normal life.

"A single-sex environment doesn't give you that experience which is essential to succeed.

"If you've to be the best, you've to be the best regardless of your gender. So if you go to school and you don't learn how to compete with males as well as females it's not going to do you any favours later on in life."

Current pupils: Girls-only rule helps us find our voice

Asmaa Zaki, 17

"I was really quiet in primary school so I think it's really helped me develop my character and I don't think I would have been as confident if I'd went to a mixed school.

"Something that the school definitely teaches you is that your voice is really important, we're just taught to always make sure our voices are heard."

Niamh Watt, 18

"I've got so much more confidence in a classroom. I'm always confident speaking out.

"It's not like I go to an all-girls school so I don't socialise outside and I don't see boys or know how to interact with boys.

Pupils: Brogan, Niamh and Asmaa don't want things to change.
Pupils: Brogan, Niamh and Asmaa don't want things to change.

"So it's not something that I look at, going to college, and get paranoid about it.

"I look at college and think 'what's the work going to be like?'. It's not something that sticks out as a negative to me or a worry."

Brogan Carberry, 17

"I think it will be a different learning environment, because obviously I'm used to just being taught with girls, so that will be different.

"But I've excelled so much being in this all-girls' school to get to this place which I don't think I would have done if I was in a mixed school.

"Rugby's often seen as a boys' sport whereas our school has its own club.

"You don't just go to an all-girls' school to be a girl, every opportunity is there that would be at a mixed school."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.