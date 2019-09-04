Boy charged after Scott Brown taunted over sister's death

The Celtic captain was abused as he was leaving Ibrox following Sunday's Old Firm derby.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after Celtic player Scott Brown was taunted over his sister's death.

The incident happened as the Celtic captain was leaving Ibrox following his side's 2-0 win over Rangers on Sunday.

Brown was getting on the team bus when he was asked "how's your sister?"

Police have now charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: "He has been referred to the early and effective interventions co-ordinator."