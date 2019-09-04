Driver fighting for life after head-on smash with coach

A 40-year-old man is in a critical condition following the collision in Ayrshire on Tuesday.

A driver is fighting for his life after a head-on smash with a coach.

The collision happened on the A77 between Minishant and Maybole in Ayrshire at 4.15pm on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old man is in a critical condition after his Ford Fiesta was in a head-on crash with a single-decker coach.

He was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while the coach driver was uninjured.

There were no passengers on the coach at the time.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers from the divisional road policing unit in Irvine are appealing for any witnesses or information regarding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing to the drivers of an HGV and a tractor travelling southbound on the A77 at the time of the incident to contact them.

"If any motorists have dash-cams, officers are asking for people to check the footage as it may have captured information which could assist in the ongoing inquiry."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.