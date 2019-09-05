Teenager charged after child injured during train journey

The victim suffered facial injuries after an object dropped on their head from height.

Charged: British Transport Police appealed for information. Pixabay

A teenager has been charged after a child was left with facial injuries following an incident on board a train to Glasgow.

The young victim was hurt after an object dropped on their head from height at around 7.57pm on July 20 during a service between Crossmyloof and the city centre.

On Tuesday, British Transport Police (BTP) made a public appeal to trace two young men they wished to speak to in connection with the incident.

The force later confirmed that a 16-year-old boy had now been charged over the incident.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

