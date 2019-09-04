Train passenger grabbed by hair and thrown to ground 

The attacker was part of a larger group on the train between Glasgow and Hillington.

Attack: woman thrown to ground. SWNS

A woman was grabbed by the hair and forced to the ground by a teenage girl as an onlooker urged the attacker to "kick her head in".

The incident took place on board a train between Glasgow Central and Hillington West at around 11pm on Saturday, July 13.

However, it wasn't reported to police until Sunday, August 11.

The 30-year-old boarded the train with two friends before she was attacked by the younger woman who was part of a larger group of males and females.

After the victim was grabbed by the hair and pushed to the floor, a man who was part of the larger group was heard shouting "kick her head in" and encouraging the attack.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 4in and approximately 19 years old.

She had a slight build with long black hair and was wearing a black bra top and black leggings.

British Transport Police are now appealing for witnesses to the attack or anyone who recognises the description of the suspect to contact them on 101 as soon as possible.