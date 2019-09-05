  • STV
  • MySTV

Flamingo Land resort at Loch Lomond 'likely to be refused'

Jenness Mitchell

The controversial Lomond Banks development has already received thousands of objections.

Proposal: Plans include a leisure centre and craft brewery.
Proposal: Plans include a leisure centre and craft brewery. Lomond Banks

Plans for a £30m Flamingo Land development on the shores of Loch Lomond will most likely be scrapped by the national park's board.

The controversial Lomond Banks development - a joint venture between theme park operator Flamingo Land and Scottish Enterprise - include plans for a hotel, hostel, restaurants, craft brewery, boat house, leisure centre and six private houses in the Balloch area.

In June, West Dunbartonshire councillors unanimously rejected the tourist development following more than 57,000 objections.

However, the final decision will be made by the board of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

On Thursday, a report by the director of rural development and planning at the national park was published and recommended for the board to refuse the planning permission in principle.

The report was made available following "a detailed assessment, and consideration, against key documents, policies and statutory requirements".

It concluded that two key elements of the application - proposals in Drumkinnon Wood and at the Pierhead area - would result in "significant unacceptable impacts on the landscape, visual amenity, and trees and woodland".

As a result, the proposed development would "adversely affect the area's built heritage and the enjoyment of the Pierhead area by both visitors and locals".

The report added that the application did not comply with the local development plan for the park and presented a conflict between its aim "to conserve and enhance the natural and cultural heritage of the area" and its other aim "to promote the sustainable economic and social development of the area's communities".

The park's board will consider the report at a special meeting, which will be held in public, on Tuesday, September 24.

They will then decide whether to approve or refuse the application.

Loch Lomond: Thousands of objections were lodged.
Loch Lomond: Thousands of objections were lodged. Lomond Banks

It has been estimated that the development would create 80 full-time jobs, 50 part-time jobs and 70 seasonal roles in the area.

A Save Loch Lomond petition was set up in response to the resort, with the campaign group arguing the need to preserve the national park for future generations.

Led by Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer, the petition generated 57,032 formal objections to the plans.

Mr Greer branded it the "most unpopular planning application in Scottish history".

Responding to the recommendation on Thursday, Mr Greer said: "This is a monumental victory for our community campaign to save Loch Lomond from these destructive proposals and to keep this huge chunk of our national park in public hands.

"I am delighted that officials have recognised the avalanche of objections from residents and people across Scotland who value their publicly-owned national park.

"A glance at the plans shows quite clearly why anger is so widespread. Their proposals admit the development will result in injury and death to red squirrels and otters, pollute running and standing water and damage ancient woodland.

"The park board must now acknowledge what their own officials, the public and the local authority have told them about the potential impact of this development.

"To grant permission now would be to put the interests of big business ahead of the public and the world-famous environment and wildlife of the loch.

"It's time to reject Flamingo Land once and for all."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.