Professor to receive award for blood pressure research

Glasgow Uni: Professor to given top award.

A scientist at a Scottish University is to receive an international award for her work on high blood pressure.

Professor Rhian Touyz, director of the Glasgow University's Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, will be given the American Heart Association Council on Hypertension's 2019 award of research excellence.

She will travel to New Orleans to collect the award at an event later this month.

The cardiovascular scientist achieved the honour for her work on molecular mechanisms and the vascular biology of hypertension, which is a major cause of disability and premature death worldwide.

She said: "I am delighted and truly humbled to be receiving this important award from the American Heart Association's Council on Hypertension.

"This is amongst the most significant events in my professional career.

"I work with outstanding fellows and collaborators and I am incredibly honoured to lead all the excellent scientists at the Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences at the University of Glasgow.

"The hypertension research taking place here is world-leading and I am proud to be a part of it."