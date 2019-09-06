  • STV
Riot police to be deployed to marches over violence fears

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Specialist officers such as dog handlers will attend the Irish republican parades on Saturday.

Govan: Riot police are to be used. @JustShelbyMay and @Enderbyc

Riot police are to be deployed over fears violence will break out at two marches in Glasgow this weekend.

Specialist police, including dog handlers and horses, are to be used for two Irish republican parades on Saturday.

It comes after the city council decided not to overturn the previously awarded permits for the walks.

The first march will be held by the Cairde na hEireann calton Republicans, taking place from Millroad Street in Calton to the La Pasionaria monument in Clyde Street from 1.30pm.

The second march is being organised by the Friends of Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association from Blythswood Square to Barrowland Park at 3pm.

A full-scale riot broke out in Elder Park in Govan after an Irish unity march - led by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band - was met by hundreds of "disruptive" counter-demonstrators.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell "significant disorder".

Two men, aged 37 and 21, were arrested and charged with public disorder following the incident.

Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins said any violent disorder will be dealt with "promptly".

He said: "Extensive planning has taken place all this week and a comprehensive policing operation will be place for before, during and after the public processions planned for Glasgow City Centre tomorrow.

"Without going into specific numbers, I can confirm that we will have a significant deployment of conventional and specialist resources across the city.

"Police Scotland has to balance the right of people who wish to take part in the processions, under the conditions agreed by Glasgow City Council, and those who wish to protest peacefully and lawfully.

Riots: Violence broke out on Friday. Shelby May

"I am appealing that all those taking part in the processions and those who demonstrate do so in a peaceful and lawful manner, which will allow us to facilitate the rights of all in terms of freedom of expression.

"I want to re-emphasise that anyone intent on becoming involved in any kind of anti-social or criminal behaviour will be dealt with promptly."

Annemarie O'Donnell, the chief executive of Glasgow City Council, said: "The scenes we saw in Govan on Friday were a disgrace and they must not be repeated.

"However the options open to Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland are limited, both by the law - people's right to march and protest - and by circumstance.

"At this time, I am satisfied that severely restricting or prohibiting Saturday's processions would not reduce the likelihood of further trouble and might place additional burdens on Police Scotland as they manage an already difficult situation.

"I understand that people may not agree with this decision, but after my discussions with the police I am convinced this presents the best chance of keeping people safe.

"Ultimately the responsibility for ensuring that Saturday's marches are safe lies with the organisers and the protesters.

"They must commit themselves to behave in a way which will not further stretch the patience of their fellow Glaswegians."

