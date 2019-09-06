Woman 'stolen from home and made to have sex with men'

The 25-year-old said she was taken from Slovakia and brought to a flat in an unknown city.

A woman has told a people trafficking trial she was stolen from her home and made to have sex with two men.

She also alleged being beat up and having her identity card removed from her. Jurors heard it was police who eventually came to the mother's aid.

She was giving evidence via video-link at the High Court in Glasgow.

Vojtech Gombar, 61, Anil Wagle, 37, Jana Sandorova, 28, and Ratislav Adam, 31, deny trafficking women.

Prosecutors allege they were brought over from Slovakia and held in "slavery and servitude" between 2011 and 2017.

The witness was quizzed about incidents from the beginning of 2014.

Asked what happened, she told the trial: "They stole me."

The woman said she was stolen by a man called Vojto - who she did not know - and another individual. The mum claimed she was offered money but she "did not want to go".

She was allegedly pulled into a car and had nothing on her other than an identity card, which was said to have been taken.

The woman said she was initially taken to a property where three other girls were.

She told jurors: "I wished to run away, but it was not possible. I wanted to be home."

Prosecutor Kath Harper asked: "What is the next thing you remember?"

The woman: "He (Vojto) took me to some city, but I do not know where it was. There was also his wife and his step daughter."

She recalled ending up sleeping in the "corridor" of a property there and claimed Vojto also wanted to sell her to a Pakistani man.

The witness went on to claim she was taken to another flat by a woman.

Recalling being there, she added: "There were two men on me and she took the money.

"They were not nice, really smelly. I did not want to sleep with them.

"One hit me and he took money back from the woman."

The witness claimed the woman was also forced to have sex with the men.

The four deny the accusations and the trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.